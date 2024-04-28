The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

