Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of Protector Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. Protector Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Get Protector Forsikring ASA alerts:

About Protector Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.