Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Price Performance
Shares of Protector Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. Protector Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.
About Protector Forsikring ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Protector Forsikring ASA
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.