Francis Financial Inc. Buys 4,958 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 27.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.78. The firm has a market cap of $384.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.29 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

