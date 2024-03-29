International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.