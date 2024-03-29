KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.64. 1,584,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,789,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

