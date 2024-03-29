LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,060 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.