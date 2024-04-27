Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EnQuest (LON:ENQ) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
EnQuest Price Performance
Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 15.68 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.13. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.57 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £301.06 million, a PE ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About EnQuest
