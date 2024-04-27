Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EnQuest (LON:ENQ) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

EnQuest Price Performance

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 15.68 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.13. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.57 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £301.06 million, a PE ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

