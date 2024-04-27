K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.98.
In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. In related news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$768,910.00. Insiders sold a total of 364,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,330 in the last ninety days.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
