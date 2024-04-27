J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($11.43) price target on the stock.
JDW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
