PAID Network (PAID) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $64.83 million and $319,466.08 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.22974955 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $456,202.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

