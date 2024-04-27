Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$31.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.75.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.41 and a 12 month high of C$26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.14.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.0857143 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

