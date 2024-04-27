Canaccord Genuity Group Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.10.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 358.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.93.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

