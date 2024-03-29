Saxon Interests Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLU. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $175.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $175.33. The stock has a market cap of $282.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.97.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

