Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $2.45 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. 57,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,093. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

