United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $6.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.31. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.52 EPS.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $229.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,474.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,680 shares of company stock worth $17,886,630. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

