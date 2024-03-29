Values Added Financial LLC Sells 125 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Values Added Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

NYSE:PWR opened at $259.62 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

