U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Up 137.5% in March

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.08 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Sunday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

