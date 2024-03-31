Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Increases Dividend

About Pandora A/S

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

