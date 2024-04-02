Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
