New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,916 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $56,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32,648.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Humana by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho decreased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.74.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

