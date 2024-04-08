D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $191.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $166.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

