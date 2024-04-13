Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Identiv by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Identiv by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Identiv by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

