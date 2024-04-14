Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

