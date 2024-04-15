iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,459,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,530,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

