DA Davidson Comments on FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

