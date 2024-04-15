Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.3% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $160.58. 9,450,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.