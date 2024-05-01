Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 364.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 746,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.3 %

EHC opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

