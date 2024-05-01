Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,620,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,599,000 after buying an additional 1,165,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,484,000 after buying an additional 1,061,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

