Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cameco by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 625,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 118,950 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

