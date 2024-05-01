Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,105,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,934,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,193,000 after buying an additional 815,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 78,142 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

