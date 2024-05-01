Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $689,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 509.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,841,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,619,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

