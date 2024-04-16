Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE AUNA opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Auna has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Auna SA is a healthcare company with operations principally in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna SA is based in LUXEMBOURG.

