Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,150.52 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $686.08 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,261.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,134.53.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 97.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

