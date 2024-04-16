GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.