GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.