Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $46.33

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart
CubeSmart Trading Down 2.7 %
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.