Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $597.73.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $607.15 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.41 and its 200 day moving average is $508.76. The company has a market cap of $262.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

