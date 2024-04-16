Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$15.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRR.UN

Insider Activity at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.88 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.42.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.