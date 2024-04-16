Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$15.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.88 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.42.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Get Free Report

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

