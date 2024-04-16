Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

