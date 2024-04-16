Invesco LLC Buys 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Invesco LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

