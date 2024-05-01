The Wendy’s Company to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Wendy’s Stock Down 0.4 %
Wendy’s stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. Wendy’s has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
