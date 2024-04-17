American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

