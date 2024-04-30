DA Davidson Boosts Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $18.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 2,199,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after buying an additional 297,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 232,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,061,000 after buying an additional 216,465 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.