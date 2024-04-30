Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day moving average is $163.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

