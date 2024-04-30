Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,861,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.02. 404,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,768. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

