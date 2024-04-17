Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.62 and its 200 day moving average is $281.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.