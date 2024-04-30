Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Telesat Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telesat has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
