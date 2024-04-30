Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Telesat Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telesat has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

Telesat Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSAT. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after purchasing an additional 215,581 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,076,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

