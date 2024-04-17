Astar Price Hits $0.0953 on Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Astar has a market cap of $531.62 million and approximately $22.38 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,424,904,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,042,538 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

