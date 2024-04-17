Astor Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.81. 9,928,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,220,945. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

