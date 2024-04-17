AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($133.20) to GBX 9,900 ($123.24) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($155.61) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £115.43 ($143.69).

LON:AZN opened at £109.08 ($135.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,595.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is £103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is £104.22. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,461 ($117.78) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($154.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 156 ($1.94) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,524.75%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

