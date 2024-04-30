SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,857,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,541,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.84. 1,366,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.12 and its 200-day moving average is $372.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

